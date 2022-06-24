Rating of the best model photos of the participant of the show “90 Day Fiancé” Biniyama Shibre

The star of the popular franchise “90-day groom” Biniyam Shibre started his modeling career in the United States, and some of his pictures suggest that he can succeed as a model. Biniyam was first shown in the second season of the TV series “The Groom for 90 Days: Another Way” with his American partner Ariela Weinberg. The couple first met in Ethiopia at a taxi stand and immediately started dating. After spending several months together, Ariela and Biniyam found out that they were pregnant with their first child.

Although the New Jersey native was concerned about giving birth in Ethiopia, she decided to do it so that Biniyam could be present at the birth of her son. Unfortunately, Ariela and Biniyam’s relationship deteriorated further after Ariela gave birth to their son Aviel Shibre. Since Biniyam worked several jobs as a martial artist, gymnast, dancer and choreographer, he hardly spent time at home with his newborn son or Ariela.

Related: Why 90DF Icons Ariela and Biniyam Continue to Star in the Franchise

Eventually, Ariela hired a babysitter to help her take care of Aviel while she was filming the show with Biniyam. The couple moved to the United States, and Biniyam added another job to his portfolio. He started working as a model in the USA and already looks like a professional.

3. Biniyam shows off a toned physique in black

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Biniyam Shibre 🇪🇹🇺🇸 (@biniyam_shibre)

While training as an MMA fighter, Biniyam also tried himself as a model. Although he has no modeling experience, he looked amazing in his black shirt and matching trousers. He even looked confident, showing off some of his dance moves in front of the camera. Fans of 90 Day Fiancé liked Biniyam’s new look, and they left him a lot of positive comments. An Instagram user wrote: “You are so talented and handsome that you will soon become so famous.”

2. A beautiful image of Binyam for Sunday brunch

The 31-year-old reality TV star Biniyam looked very different in his model pictures, which were clearly taken by a professional photographer. Fans usually saw the Ethiopian star in loose and bright clothes, but for this photo shoot he chose minimalist colors and a tight outfit. He was wearing a bright yellow blazer with a white T-shirt and black trousers. Biniyam complemented the look with black sunglasses that perfectly matched his face.

1. The perfect portrait with a puppy

A few months ago, Biniyam published another model photo with a puppy named Chandler, which received a lot of praise from viewers of 90 Day Fiancé. Reality TV star Biniyam looked beautiful in his white embroidered shirt while Chandler kissed him. Fans liked Biniyama’s photo with the puppy, and they left comments such as “So handsome” and “So handsome, Lindo.” Biniyam’s dream is to become an MMA fighter in America, but if that doesn’t work out, fans of “90 Day Fiancé” are convinced that he has all the qualities to become a successful model.