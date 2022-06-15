Rating of each Batman feature film

Is there a comic book character more beloved than Batman? Well, if you’re not going to suggest Spider-Man or Superman, I’d say you’re achieving the goal. That’s because Batman is such a versatile character, and no wonder! He is already over 80 years old! During this time we have seen several incarnations, many of which have been printed, many have been animated, but quite a few are alive. Until the very last movie, everyone had their favorite version of Batman actors, but Robert Pattinson adds such a rich, new layer to the character that some may even consider Robert Pattinson’s Batman one of the best versions of Batman. character.

But this article is not about who is the best Batman. We are talking about the best Batman movie, and at the time of writing this article, there are 11 different feature films in the Batman saga. Each version of the caped Crusader is unique in its own way, and each film has its pros and cons. To be honest, there has never been a perfect Batman movie in the sense that it really reflected the essence of the comic book character, but some of them came very close. So, which Batman movie is the best of all? Well, you have to find out.

11. Batman and Robin (1997)

I’ll be honest with you. I like Joel Schumacher’s Batman and Robin a lot more than most Batman movies on this list. But that’s not because it’s good. No. Batman and Robin is a complete turkey! George Clooney plays a stupid Batman with a “Bet” credit card, and Chris O’Donnell and Alicia Silverstone as Robin and Batgirl are respectively equally stupid. Although it’s not necessarily their fault! The script is ridiculously bad, and I would put it on a par with films like Troll 2 and Sssssss. You know, movies are so bad that they are good!

I understand perfectly well that many people don’t like this movie. They don’t like Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze, who tries to put Gotham on ice and throws puns every second, and they don’t like how Uma Thurman poses as Poison Ivy or a clumsy, grunting Bane. And, frankly, I feel sorry for these people. Trust me, I know the movie sucks. But still. Batman and Robin are beautiful in their shitiness. Hug the cheese!

10. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Oh brother. Remember how I said that I liked Batman and Robin a lot more than the other films on this list? Well, “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is definitely one of them. It’s not even Batman’s fault! Masterfully played by Ben Affleck, I really think he’s the best role in this Zack Snyder movie, in which Superman confronts Batman… and Lex Luthor… and Doomsday. In fact, I think Affleck is really great as Batman, as he shows unbridled rage and pathos.

However, I just can’t stand Superman in this movie, and unfortunately he makes up half of the movie. I don’t think it’s Henry Cavill’s fault either. I just find Superman in Snyderverse too thoughtful. Add in all this “Save Martha” nonsense, and you get a Batman movie that’s not so bad, it’s even good. It’s just bad. And that’s not good.

9. Batman Forever (1995)

My good friend John, who worked on the design of my book, told me that I needed to revise Batman Forever. Not for the plot or acting, mind you, but for the visual style. And he’s right! Stephen Goldblatt’s cinematography is exceptional.

The only problem? The rest of the movie sucks. Okay, maybe “sucks” is the wrong word, since he definitely has his fans. But Joel Schumacher’s first attempt in “Batman” was nowhere near as funny as his second attempt in “Batman and Robin.” Anyway, it looks like a half step. In his first and only appearance, Val Kilmer is not a terrible Batman at all. It’s just that Jim Carrey as the Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face are simply unbearable. Especially Kerry, who is too cartoonish for this role. I love this actor, but his version of the Riddler is more like Frank Gorshin than Paul Dano, which I think is fine. It’s just not for me.

8. Rise of the Dark Knight (2012)

I think there’s something to like about Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. Tom Hardy’s “Bane” is basically irresistible, and Anne Hathaway’s “Catwoman” is good… in theory. However, the rest of the movie around them, in which Batman comes out of retirement to fight Bane, does them no good. The ending of the trilogy leaves much to be desired.

Let me explain. I really like the first and second acts of this movie, but the third act is a real abomination. We get a late unexpected enemy from Talia al Ghul Marion Cotillard, who deprives the character of Bane. Then we get a banal fake death, as well as the character of Joseph Gordon-Levitt, cheekily being “Robin”. In the end, everything is just fucking awesome. That’s the best word I have. Ugh.

7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

I really think that Batfleck it’s much more interesting in Batman v Superman, but again, this article is not about the best Batman. We’re talking about the best Batman movies, and Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” is definitely better than “Batman v Superman.” I can really stand it.

Batman has changed after the events of BvS, and he takes on the role of leader against a villain named Steppenwolf, which is interesting since he is the only one who has no abilities (besides being rich). Ezra Miller still annoys me as The Flash, but the rest of the movie around him is good, and Batman plays a key role. It works.

6. Batman: The Movie (1966)

If I was asked who my favorite Batman is, I would name Adam West because I love camp. Fortunately, this film, which also stars Burt Ward, Burgess Meredith, Cesar Romero, Frank Gorshin and Lee Meriwether as Robin, Penguin, Joker, Riddler and Catwoman respectively, is as mannered as possible. I hope you brought your shark repellent!

The movie is like several episodes of a 60s show glued together, and that’s good. The villains want to take over the world, and Batman and Robin are going to stop them. Simple plot and simple fun. Some days you just can’t get rid of the bomb!

5. Batman Returns (1992)

The best Christmas movie? Tim Burton’s Batman Returns isn’t as good as the first movie, but it comes with a lot of risk, which surprisingly makes it one of the darkest Batman movies. The plot follows a Penguin, played by Danny DeVito, and a businessman, played by Christopher Walken, who team up to defeat Batman. Michelle Pfeiffer accidentally intervenes and becomes Catwoman. So yes, standard superhero stuff.

However, it’s a gloomy mood that really shines through. The Penguin is both monstrous and cute at the same time, and he is a good counterpoint to Michael Keaton’s Batman. Devito’s Penguin seems excessive, but there’s a surprisingly deep subtlety to this role. Overall a great movie with a great atmosphere.

4. Batman: The Beginning (2005)

Christopher Nolan introduced a completely different Batman than anything we’ve seen before on the big screen. Instead of the comics used by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan settled on a more realistic approach. In Batman Begins, Bruce Wayne trains in Asia under the guidance of a ninja, and then becomes one of them himself. Christian Bale roars every scene with Batman, creating a new version of the character.

You know, the only thing that really holds this movie back is the villain. Don’t get me wrong. Cillian Murphy’s “Scarecrow” is fantastic. But his arc could have been better, and the fact that Ra’s al Ghul played by Liam Neeson was a real villain was like an excuse. It’s a great movie, but it definitely feels like a starting point.

3. Batman (2022)

One thing I’ve always disliked about the various Batman movies is that none of them touched on the detective side of the character. Of course, we have a version of the bully in Ben Affleck, the perfect Bruce Wayne in Michael Keaton and the calculating Batman in Christian Bale, but only in Matt Reeve’s Batman did we really get a detective version of the character. with Robert Pattinson, and it was perfect.

The action takes place in the second year of Batman’s life as a crime fighter. “Batman” introduces us to completely new interpretations of “The Riddler” (a super creepy version performed by Paul Dano), “Penguin” and “Catwoman”. But we also get new interpretations of Alfred and the Batmobile. All together, this creates a Batman who seems familiar, but at the same time completely different in every way.

In addition, this is the most “Batman” movie about Batman, since Robert Pattinson is almost the whole movie in a suit. If I have only one complaint, it’s that the movie could have been a little shorter (the duration of Matt Reeves’ epic Batman movie is two hours and 55 minutes), but otherwise it’s one of the most unique and exciting films featuring this character. Fans will love this movie for years to come.

2. Batman (1989)

Tim Burton knocked him out of the park on his first attempt, shooting the superhero movie “Batman” in 1989. Michael Keaton is a much—loved live version of the character, and there’s a good reason for that. He plays both the convincing Bruce Wayne and the convincing Batman.

Then you have Jack Nicholson’s Joker. Nicholson’s transformation from Jack Napier to the Joker is for the ages. He taunts Batman and seems to be having a great time. The Joker has obviously had many different interpretations over the years (including Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-winning play), but Jack Nicholson’s play is the closest thing to a live action comic I can think of (other than Cesar Romero), and probably the most enjoyable. But, it’s not the best…

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

There are those who believe that the only reason why we now have 10, and not five possible nominees for “Best Film” is that “The Dark Knight” did not win the 2009 Oscar, and I 100% agree with that. “The Dark Knight” is one of those rare comic book films that goes beyond the genre, and overall it’s just a great movie, damn the “comic book movie”. Christopher Nolan’s crime epic features a terrifying Joker played by Heath Ledger. His character makes Batman, played by Christian Bale, even more irresistible, because there is this great interconnection of ideals between them, which makes the conflict seem almost tangible. The Two-Faced thing could be a little better (or eliminated altogether), but you can’t always get what you want.

However, “The Dark Knight” is not only the greatest Batman movie of all time, but also, as many would say, the greatest “comic book movie” of all time, and mainly because it takes itself seriously and really works. Think about it. The first “Iron Man” was also released in 2008. While it was definitely an enjoyable movie, most believe that none of the MCU films could ever compare to The Dark Knight. That’s how innovative this film was and remains.

And this is a list. The legacy of Batman (and ultimately the Joker, since these two characters are basically each other’s yin and yang) will undoubtedly last for years to come. But what’s your favorite Batman movie? To learn more about Caped Crusader, check here more often.