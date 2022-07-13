Rating of all Joey King horror films

While Joey King is currently moving into the fantasy action world with Hulu’s The Princess, the young actor has starred in more than enough horror films. Of course, almost every actor in the filmography has several horror films. The notoriously cheap, lucrative and fast-to-produce nature of horror films makes it a gold mine for young actors who want to make a name for themselves. And the main princess has already starred in several famous horror films since her acting debut at the age of 4.

One of Joey King’s first roles in a feature film as a child performer was a small role in the remake of the 2008 horror film Quarantine. Since then, the Emmy-nominated actress has also achieved success in miniseries about real crimes, action movies and romantic comedies, such as the popular trilogy “Kissing Booth” on Netflix, but she continued to star in the horror genre with such movie titles as “Desire in Execution”, “Slender”. “Man and Lies”, as well as the anthology series “Ghost Hour” and “Crypshow” by R. L. Stein. Meanwhile, her most famous film of any genre is arguably still James Wan’s hugely successful haunted house story spawning the horror franchise, 2013’s The Enchantment.

Not all of the actor’s work in the horror genre is as successful as the film inspired by Ed and Lorraine Warren. Some of Joey King’s horror films have received very poor reviews, and viewers are hoping that the actor has at least gained some fame and notoriety through his thankless early roles. Here’s a rating of Joey King’s horror films from worst to best.

Slender man

Overshadowed by a tragic real-life crime involving the stabbing of a young girl and an urban myth, “Slenderman” It was a doomed attempt to bring a famous work of online folklore to the big screen. Despite the talents of Joey King and director Sylvain White, “Slenderman” can hardly be called a movie, let alone a good horror movie. Dirty, illegible work, it was cut into ribbons by overzealous editors to avoid disagreements. As a result, not only can he not bring the titled Internet boogeyman to life in a terrifying way, but the 2018 film is not even able to present an understandable storyline. The trailers of “Slenderman” warned viewers that they were waiting for a weak, guaranteed and tedious work bordering on illegibility, but the film still managed to prove itself well at the box office.

I wish

Wish Upon has a classic horror movie premise in which Joey King’s heroine is given a magic box that grants wishes, but wishes are fulfilled at the cost of the lives of the people around her. It’s a solid “be careful what you wish for” parable that could have become a funny, darkly comic teen horror if it had been given a sense of humor, memorable characters and a fast pace. However, despite the work of Annabel’s director John R. Leonetti, there is nothing scary about this teenage howler of 2017. There is a lot of laughter when you watch Wish Upon as a mannered, silly bad horror movie, but none of the hilarious moments caused by the movie are in any way intentional.

Lie

Joe Hill’s adaptation of “Black Phone” proved that a horror movie with multiple locations, a cat-and-mouse game between a creepy adult and a helpless teenager, and a simple plot can be a success. The “Lie” of Guilt is not so successful due to an unnecessarily confusing plot, but at the heart of this 2019 horror anthology is a strong thriller with an effective, mean twist. A tense psychological horror film that allows Joey King to show her considerable talents as a dramatic actor, The Lie pits her father against a frustrated friend in a story that is a little too smart for her own good, but still manages to offend the audience. . The dark and disturbing, frighteningly plausible plot of “Lies” makes its creepy story even more convincing, until the final act goes too far to remain based on any reality.

Quarantine

Quarantine proves that not all Hollywood horror movie remakes are offensively unoriginal slashers. Joey King plays a relatively minor role in a zombie movie, but that doesn’t stop this thrilling shocker from being one of the few foreign horror remakes of its time worth looking for. Quarantine can’t quite capture the relentless intensity of the original 2007 breakout hit [REC], and as is always the case with frame-by-frame remakes, there’s an argument that viewers who’ve seen the excellent original movie shouldn’t mess with it. Nevertheless, judging by its merits, “Quarantine” is an effective zombie horror, a dynamic and often violent thriller about chases and a surprisingly dark blow to the imagination of a relatively realistic response to the plague of deadly undead.