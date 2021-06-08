Ratchet & Clank Wins Video With Franchise History

Ratchet & Clank: We are getting closer and closer to the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and to remember the duo’s entire trajectory so far, Insomniac Games released a video that brings important moments from all the journeys of the franchise made available so far.

“It’s very exciting to see the evolution, from the PS2 console in my bedroom on a 13-inch TV, to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – in glorious 4K HDR, with ray tracing and 3D audio in my headphones. It’s amazing to see how the two best friends have evolved even further alongside each other, following the console,” wrote James Stevenson, the producer’s community director, in a message posted on the official PlayStation blog.

Check out the video with the following retrospective:

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 11th.