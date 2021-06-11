Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Wins Graphic Comparison Between Modes

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is now available to members of the press and other influencers, and it was just a matter of time before he got a video showing his performance in each of the available graphics modes – which happened on Thursday. fair (10).

The options present within the game are Fidelity, Performance and Performance RT, each with different elements to suit your style of play. If you have your eye on the title and want to start your game as soon as possible, check out the analysis made by the team from the ElAnalistaDeBits channel below.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released exclusively for PlayStation 5 this Friday (11).