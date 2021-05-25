Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Will Take Up Less Space Than Expected

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Recently, a Twitter page known as PlayStation Game Size revealed that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was approximately 42.2 GB, which is a considerable size for the PS5 SSD, but nothing much different than what we are used to seeing in recent games . Only this week, the same page reported that the game will take up less space on the console, since the download will be compressed and will only have 33.6 GB.

As you can imagine, this difference of more than 9 GB is really very welcome for those who have become accustomed to uninstalling old games to make way for new ones on the Sony console. The title Marvel’s Spider Man Remastered was another that enjoyed the compression of files to take up less space on the SSD, so it is quite possible that even more games will do this in the future.

For those who are counting the days to venture into the beautiful ray-tracing scenarios full of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it is worth remembering that it will be released exclusively on PS5 on June 11th. Fortunately, if you buy it before this date, you can pre-load it from the 4th of June!