Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | More than 55% Of Players Are Platinum

Ratchet & Clank: The Insomniac Games title has a high completion rate, like Marvel’s Spider-Man. Percentage that shows the desire to have everything.Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart is one of the great releases of PlayStation Studios for PS5 of 2021. The title of Insomniac Games, rated as outstanding in this house and with an 89 mark in Metacritic, also has a high completion rate , according to PSN Profiles evidence. To date, more than 55% of the players have achieved the Platinum Trophy, the trophy that certifies having achieved all the achievements programmed in the title.

It is not very common for users to finish long-playing single player video games; especially if they are open world. Works like Ghost of Tsushima or Marvel’s Spider-Man can claim to have more than 50% completion percentage, but the Platinum Trophy percentage is an incentive that only a few tend to be encouraged; Either because of its difficulty, the hours to get it or the lack of appeal in the gameplay.

Insomniac Games is a rarity in this regard. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018, PS4) has a 46.14% Platinum Trophy percentage, according to this same portal; Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a 47.78% Platinum Trophy on PS4 and 55.19% on PlayStation 5. God of War (2018, PS4), the 2018 installment developed by SIE Santa Monica Studio, has a 29.45% Platinum Trophy for its community, while The Last of Us Part II (2020, PS4) has a 30.43% Platinum Trophy.

The keys to the Ratchet & Clank Platinum Trophy: Rift Apart

What could be the keys to this favorable percentage for Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart? First of all, that the game has just been put on sale and there are more amateur users committed to completing everything; generally, that number is progressively reduced. On the other hand, that it is not a difficult Platinum Trophy to obtain. In this writing we have taken between 15 and 18 hours to get it, approximately. Lastly, it’s fun. Apart from not taking too long, the playability of the work invites you to continue playing.

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart is available exclusively for PS5, only on PlayStation 5. Insomniac Games will not launch it on PS4 because it would not have been possible. We do not know its initial commercial performance, so we cannot judge its sales after these first weeks on the market. Basically, it is one of the three highest-rated titles internationally in the entire saga.