Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Coming!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Last week, we received an invitation from PlayStation Brazil to participate in an exclusive event for the press to see some exclusive content from Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the next Playstation 5 exclusive that arrives on June 11th. We talked to producers, watched unpublished videos and presentations, but unfortunately we didn’t play. But, we will tell you all that we saw interesting. If you prefer, watch everything in the video below:

First, a little context

At this point in the championship it is difficult to find someone who does not know the Ratchet & Clank franchise. The success of the platform game series created and developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment even won a film in 2016.

The duo of charismatic protagonists has had more than a dozen games since 2002. In 2016, in the same year as the film, the original adventure received a remake for the Playstation 4.

For those who do not know, the games take place in a universe of science fiction and accompany the Lombard Ratchet, who works as a mechanic, and his robotic friend Clank while saving the universe from dozens of dangers and evil forces.

The games have a great good mood and various types of exotic and even fun weapons, which make the gameplay interesting: and which fan there doesn’t know Sheepnator, right?

Unlike what many imagine, Rift Apart is not a continuation of the 2016 remake, but rather the latest PS3 game: Into the Nexus. Keep this in mind when you go to play. In the new adventure, the two protagonists are already recognized heroes in the galaxy, for all their adventures.

Ratchet and Clank has that spirit of Saturday morning cartoons, which manages to delight from the youngest to the oldest gamers. It was fully developed for the Playstation 5, it is the game in which Sony wants to show the power of its new generation console, the game will feature agile jumping mechanics made possible by the SSD of the new hardware.

During the digital press event, we interviewed Mike Fritzgerald, director of technology at Insomniac, according to him, this is the most impressive feature of the new title. “If you are going to choose a moment that most impresses you, it would be the dimension changes in real time, the first time the player touches one of those dimension change crystals, it is incredible. It is one thing to watch this moment watching a video, but it is quite different with the control in hand ”, he says.