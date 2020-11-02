Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: insists it will be exclusive to PS5

Insomniac Games once again clarifies that the new installment of its saga of platforms and action, A New Dimension, will not reach another platform than PS5.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart or Ratchet & Clank: Una Nueva Dimensión (which is as it will be called in Spain), the new installment of the popular saga of platforms and action from Insomniac Games, will only come to PS5 and in no case to PS4; This has been clarified once again by those responsible in a recent and concise tweet, responding to a user who asked if there was any opportunity to see the title on the current PlayStation console beyond the new generation console that will arrive in Spain on the next 19 November 2020.

“It’s a PlayStation 5 exclusive”

Thus, a user asked Insomniac directly if Ratchet & Clank: A New Dimension will also come to PS4: “Hey guys, I’m not sure if you have already announced it but I was curious: will Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also come out on PS4 also or only on PS5? ”, asked the user. The official account of Insomniac Games has not been slow to clarify that “it is an exclusive to PlayStation 5”, ruling out, once again, that the new Ratchet & Clank adventure appears on another platform other than the new Sony console, PlayStation 5 .

This issue has already been addressed in the past by Insomniac Games, pointing out that Ratchet & Clank: A New Dimension is only possible on a new generation console, in this case, PS5, since the game’s own gameplay requires ultra load times. -fast only guaranteed by the SSD technology that incorporates PlayStation 5 and not PS4.

At the moment, Ratchet & Clank: A New Dimension does not have a specific release date on PS5, although its managers assured in the past that the title would hit stores in the launch window of Sony’s next-generation console, with what that it should come sooner rather than later.



