Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Has Its Development Completed

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Insomniac Games, developer of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, has confirmed that its new game is in gold, which means that its development has been completed. The company confirmed today through its official Twitter.

Recently, Voxel released a preview of the game that tells more information about its history and gameplay.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be exclusive to PlayStation 5, is scheduled to launch on June 11 and accompanies Lombard Ratchet, his robot friend Clank and newcomer Rivet on an interdimensional adventure.

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

