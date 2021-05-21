Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets Trailer Showing The Planets

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, We are getting closer and closer to the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and because of that Sony and the producer Insomniac Games released a new trailer showing some more elements that we can expect in this new journey of the duo of heroes.

Entitled Planets and Exploration, it gives you the chance to see some of the planets that will be made available for this adventure, in addition to giving you another opportunity to see how exploration will work in the new title of the franchise.

Check out the trailer in question below:

“Our heroes are going to travel across a series of planets in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – some that you remember and others that are brand new. Thanks to the ultra-fast SSD on PlayStation 5, you can travel to several of these planets and some of their interdimensional counterparts almost instantly, ”said Aaron Jason Espinoza, senior producer manager for the company in a message posted on PlayStation Blog.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released on June 11 exclusively for PlayStation 5. Are you curious to see what this new game will offer? Leave your message in the space below for comments.