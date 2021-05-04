Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets Sensational Images on PS5

Insomniac has unveiled new images of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, detailing the design of the characters, enemies and a little more about the countless screen effects that arise during combat.

In the new screenshots captured directly on the PS5, it is possible to observe the technical excellence that Insomniac had in recreating the universe of Ratchet & Clank, which gained new colors, particles and visuals without losing fidelity with the previous title. In Rift Apart, Ratchet appears in its best form ever seen, with the latest equipment and new weapons of kinetic powers that emit impressive reflections and shadows.

One of the main highlights of this sequence is the introduction of Lombard Rivet, an unprecedented protagonist of the franchise who will live good adventures with Clank, even facing gigantic and extremely threatening creatures. In addition, the title returns with iconic battles full of effects, but significantly more neat and smooth thanks to new hardware from Sony. Check out the screenshots below.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be released on June 11 exclusively for PS5.