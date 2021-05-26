Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets New Trailer Focused on History

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, There is still more than a month to see the arrival of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5, but what is not lacking in this final stretch are trailers with exclusive details about the game. Insomniac Games released today (25) an unprecedented trailer, which this time is totally focused on the story of the new adventure of this classic franchise.

Of course, the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, after all, it is much better to discover the biggest surprises when you are actually enjoying the exclusive title of the Sony console. If you were curious to see what Insomniac prepared, you can check out the full video below!

It is worth remembering that this new game will not only have a plot starring only our dear Ratchet and the little robot Clank, since it also has a totally new character called Rivet. It will have a very important role in the plot and promises to make the gameplay even more interesting.

Fortunately, we only have to wait until July 11 to check out the work first hand, but remember that if you buy the game before this date, you will be able to pre-load Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from 4th of July!