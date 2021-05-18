Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart: It is now less than a month before the launch of Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, one of the most awaited exclusives on PlayStation 5, and Sony today released an unprecedented trailer for the adventure, now focused on the mechanics of movement and weapons used by the characters. Check out:

The video is very humorous and features a presentation by Zurkon Jr., who enthusiastically narrates all the features that are shown. Among the new weapons, we see the Blackhole Storm and Negatron Collider in action, and how their impact is felt during combat.

Cutting-edge action and graphics!

With breathtaking graphics, heroes are able to freeze their enemies, move distant parts of the scene in a kind of teleportation, walk through walls and use a dash to dodge attacks.

If you want to know even more about the game, we have also prepared a special with all the information that has been shown so far:

Developed by Insomniac, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart is scheduled for release on June 11, only on PlayStation 5. Did you like what was shown in the trailer? How are your expectations for the game? Comment below!