Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets Gameplay and Will Have State of Play

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of those games that veteran Sony console fans are looking forward to. The good news is that Insomniac Games has spared no effort to keep its fans informed, as it has been making news and new trailers available with good frequency since last year, something that was repeated recently on Monday morning (26). In addition, the company confirmed a new State of Play (Sony digital event) title this Thursday (29th) at 6 pm GMT.

This time, we have a very interesting gameplay trailer that officially presents the name of the mysterious character that had already been introduced in other ads. As we can see in the video, the new protagonist is called Rivet and she is a resistance fighter who came from another dimension, where all her life is led by a tyrant emperor, who is known as Nefarious.

Trailer in English

In the gameplay excerpts, you can already understand that Rivet will be essential in the new adventure of Ratchet & Clank and will have as many moments of action as of platform, something that really couldn’t be out of focus in a game of this franchise. Of course, we will still have a lot of screen time with our old protagonists, which should please the most nostalgic players.

It is worth remembering that there is also not much left for the launch of the title, which arrives exclusively on PS5 already on June 11 this year. If you want to know even more news about the game, Sony will give it full focus at the next State of Play (the company’s digital event), which takes place this week, on April 29.

There will be at least 15 minutes of unprecedented gameplay that you can check on Sony’s official channel on Twitch or YouTube. Comment below if you are also excited for this brand new title in the Ratchet & Clank franchise!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives exclusively on PS5 on June 11, 2021.