Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: Game Gains Official Wallpapers

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was released last week, and it certainly attracted the attention of PlayStation 5 owners for all its content. For those who are fans of the duo of heroes from various dimensions, some wallpapers were made available on the net to decorate your desktop.

The wallpapers in question were made available officially by the producer Insomniac Games (in addition to some other made by fans), and bring Ratchet and Clank in different moments lived during the journey in this new game. As each one of them has a different download direction, we leave each of the following links for you to view and choose the one that you like the most.