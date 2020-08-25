During the opening of Gamescom 2020 we will see the first full and uncut demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PlayStation 5. It will be on August 27 at 20:00 CEST.

Insomniac Games will show the demo of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 during the opening ceremony of Gamescom 2020. This has been confirmed by its producer, Geoff Keighley, who confirms that the demo will be “complete, longer and without cuts”.

The Opening Night Live, the name that has received the opening, will begin on August 27 at 20:00 CEST. It will last for two hours, a framework in which unpublished ads and material from some of the titles already announced will be shown.

One of the games that has already confirmed its presence is Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which we will learn more about after its presentation on the 26th. On the other hand, Fall Guys will take advantage of the session to confirm the first contents that will accompany its second season.

Don't miss the world premiere @PlayStation 5 demo of Ratchet & Clank:

Rift Apart with @insomniacgames #ps5 Watch @gamescom Opening Night Live, streaming Thursday at 8 pm CEST / 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT Watch at: https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/jPzzWO6Tiu — Geoff Keighley 🔜 Opening Night Live (@geoffkeighley) August 25, 2020

Next stop in the saga

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart marks the return of the brand coinciding with the new generation of PlayStation. Announced on June 11, the studio has revealed very few details about the duo’s new adventure. An adventure that will turn into a trio by the appearance of a third character. A “mysterious” female Lombax that will be controllable by the player.

During the adventure we will visit unseen planets and “alternate versions of old favorites.” The novelties of the PS5 hardware are key when shaping this delivery. Marcus Smith, director of the game, praised the SSD memory that it will incorporate, with which we will say “goodbye to loading times.” Those improvements extend to the DualSense, from which you will take advantage of all its functions. Like, for example, adaptive triggers. This is how he explained it, using the double-barreled shotgun as an example: “When you partially press the trigger, you will feel some resistance and you will only fire from one barrel. Press the trigger all the way and you will shoot with both cannons at the same time ”, he concludes.

Through this link you can learn how to get started in the saga before its launch.



