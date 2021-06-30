Ratchet & Clank: One Dimension Apart Adds An Option For 120Hz Displays

Ratchet & Clank: The makers of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart on PS5 add a 120Hz option on compatible displays to reduce latency. Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart receives a patch that improves performance when playing on high-refresh rate screens. As we can read in the 1.002 update notes, the team has added a 120 Hz display mode, with which latency is reduced when the Fidelity graphic option is used. The solution is accompanied by an increase in the framerate to 40 fps, compared to the 30 fps of the initial objective in this mode.

This improvement allows users with OLED screens (and an HDMI 2.1 input) to be able to opt for the Fidelity mode without noticing derived technical problems. The patch doesn’t just stay there; New features include the ability to remove evasion visuals, skip video scenes with the crosshair, new stickers and background colors for photo mode, and more.

To know all the corrections and improvements visit this link.

New Horizons at Insomniac Games

Those responsible for the latest installment of this couple are immersed in their future in the medium and long term. They used their Twitter profile to search for staff to join their multiplayer project. Specifically, 5 positions are those they seek to occupy:

Creative Director: “Defines the vision and quality of all aspects of video game development.”

Multiplayer System Designs: “Oversee aspects of multiplayer features, mechanics, systems design, and more.”

Story Manager: “Write the narrative of the game, including stories, scripts, and more.”

Art Director: “Ensures excellence in all visual aspects of the game.”

Special Effects Artist: “Create effects and assist in gameplay, scenarios and video scenes.”

On the other hand, if you are looking for information related to A Dimension Apart, here you can read our complete analysis.