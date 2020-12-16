Ratchet & Clank Kicks Off Created By Insomniac Developer

Designer Josh Leman has created this side scrolling title, which has been built in part with community assets. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is still in development, but fans of these two cute characters will have the opportunity to enjoy a new game in the series before its release.

All thanks to an Insomniac Games designer, Josh Leman, who has developed a video game with the Dreams publisher. This is Ratchet & Clank: Bullet Heck, a 2D side-scrolling shooter that will invite us to save the galaxy and defeat Dr. Nefarious with a proposal for action. It should be noted that it has been built with its own materials and assets created by the community.

Media Molecule itself, the studio behind Dreams, has been in charge of publishing the project on its social networks. Leman started making games at Little Big Planet, although he was working in a store at the time. In the end he got a job at Insomniac Games, so he has worked on projects such as Sunset Overdrive, Ratchet & Clank or Marvel’s Spider-Man. He is currently focused on the development of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Two ideas that blend well

“When I first got to Dreams, I thought it would be fun to reuse the Media Molecule Toolkit from a completely different perspective: that of working in a large studio,” he explained. “I was thinking about what to do and it came to my head.” According to the developer, he has played 16-bit and 32-bit side-scrolling shooters his entire life; also to the Ratchet saga: “That is why it is quite natural that he began to merge” the two concepts to fuse them in a Sega Saturn-style shooter. “Ratchet fits very well with that,” he assured.

Insomniac Games has just released Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but it’s not the only project at hand. Next on the list is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a video game that will be exclusive to Sony’s next-generation console, PlayStation 5.



