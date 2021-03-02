Ratchet & Clank is free on PS4 starting today (02)

Continuing Sony’s Play at Home action, it was announced that a new game has joined the list of free games offered by the company: Ratchet & Clank, which arrived on the PlayStation 4 in 2016.

In addition to the addition of the duo’s game, the company also extended the free trial period of the Fumination service (geared towards animations) to new subscribers.

It is worth remembering that the Play at Home initiative came about with the aim of offering games without any fee during the pandemic, and since April of last year it has been offering players with several major titles – and, it seems, should continue for one more time.

Therefore, PS4 Ratchet & Clank is free for players who have PS4 or PS5 (via backward compatibility)! What did you think of the novelty?