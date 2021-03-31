Ratchet & Clank: Insomniac announces 60fps upgrade

Insomniac revealed on Monday (29) that it will soon launch a new update for Ratchet & Clank, correcting the frame rate on the PS5 to 60 fps through the performance mode option.

According to the studio’s statement, the patch will be made available free of charge to all players and will allow the configuration of two game modes in Ratchet & Clank, exclusively for the new generation of Sony. This way, PS5 users will be able to choose between the performance mode, which stabilizes the title at 30 fps to support 4K resolution, or the performance mode, which offers a lower resolution at constant 60 fps.

Until March 31, all PS4 and PS5 owners will be able to redeem Ratchet & Clank for free as part of PlayStation’s Play at Home initiative. To obtain the game, it is not mandatory to keep a PS Plus account active, requiring only personal registration on the consoles. After the rescue, the game will be yours forever.

The next-gen 60 fps update from Ratchet & Clank is scheduled to arrive in April, with a date yet to be confirmed by the studio.