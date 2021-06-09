Ratchet & Clank Gun: Rift Apart References Horizon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, so Insomniac Games is releasing some details of what we’ll have in this adventure. One of the most recent is the fact that a weapon in the title makes a clear reference to Horizon: Zero Dawn.

The equipment in question is called RYNO 8, and allows you to dump objects from other dimensions on your opponents. One of those possibilities is to bring Thunderjaw directly from the world in which Aloy’s story takes place.

Check out a little of how this weapon works in the video below:

Ratchet: We made it outta the rift with a new super weapon: the RYNO 8! Clank: It seems this device can drop objects from other dimensions into ours. Fascinating.#RatchetPS5Takeover #SunsetOverdrive @Guerrilla @SuckerPunchProd @Naughty_Dog @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/TavBdHw3oL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 7, 2021

Perhaps it’s fair to say that “other dimensions” means more games aimed at the PlayStation family, so we can probably look forward to references to Uncharted and other in-house franchises.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available to the public from June 11th on PS5.