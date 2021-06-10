Ratchet & Clank Guide: A Dimension Apart: Weapons

Ratchet & Clank: We help you complete 100% of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart and reach platinum on PS5 with this guide to weapons, collectibles and more. Ratchet and Clank meet once again to share another great adventure with us. This time it is through A Dimension Apart, the exclusive title for PlayStation 5 that is now available. If what you want is to make the most of it, find all the weapons and collectibles and finally get the valuable platinum trophy, you are in the right place. In this guide we will help you achieve all this and much more so that you discover the secrets that are hidden in the work of Insomniac Games. Are you ready? Charge the Brechasweb and prepare to leap into the interdimensional portal that opens before you. Here we go.

(This guide is under construction)

Tips and Tricks to Get Started

The main story of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart is quite linear and straightforward, so you won’t need help to complete it. Even so, if what you want is to discover all the details that are hidden in the Insomniac title, a series of tips and tricks that we can provide you will be useful. We start with the full list of trophies and achievements for PS5, which is always good to have on hand as we go through the adventure.

Weapons and equipment

Ghost Sprint, Supernova Whirlwind, Executor, Sizzle or Ice Bucket are some of the names that will accompany us throughout the adventure. It is not about charismatic characters (that’s what the game is used for), but about original and unique weapons that we can collect and use as we move through the different planets and dimensions. If you want to know how to get them all, we will tell you here:

Collectibles: Get them all

We get into the truly substance part of this guide: the collectibles. In a separate dimension we will not find a huge amount of them, but

