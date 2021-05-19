Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, The Largest Variety of Weapons Ever Seen

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart: A look at the main weapons that we can use in the new Ratchet & Clank adventure for PlayStation 5, as well as their most relevant characteristics.Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, the next-generation adventure of the popular Insomniac Games characters, will arrive on PS5 on June 11, 2021 and we are already starting to warm up our engines to offer you a look at different key aspects of a video game destined for mark a before and after on a technical level. And it is that the show shown on screen owes part of its reason for being to the wide and versatile arsenal of Ratchet and Rivet, an original collection of weapons that will invite us to constantly alternate between them to take advantage of their full potential and defeat all enemies that stand in our interdimensional path. Let’s see what are the main weapons of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart and their most outstanding properties and characteristics.

An interdimensional arsenal

One of the greatest attractions of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart is its commitment to unbridled action at breakneck speeds; And the collection of weapons and devices that Insomniac Games has designed has a lot to say in this to unleash the frenetic gameplay of a title that also takes advantage of the technical capabilities of PS5 like no other game so far. And not only because of jumping between dimensions and scenarios in real time without loading times thanks to SSD technology; the shooter side of the saga is more enhanced than ever on this occasion thanks to everything that PlayStation 5 is capable of displaying on the screen with great fluidity, a gameplay that this time has a range of weapons that will allow us to face each situation of a different way and with sufficient guarantees.

We start with the Hilabrechas, one of the devices that we will use the most throughout the adventure and that will allow us to reach interdimensional portals that, through a striking transition, will modify the scene in real time. A kind of technological hook that will drag dimensions towards us so that we can fight our way in the heat of battle and thus overcome obstacles that would otherwise be impossible. We continue with the Ghost Sprint, another device with which its user ceases to exist for a few moments to become immune and thus dodge enemy attacks and projectiles; In addition, it allows a much more agile movement around the stage, giving us the option to overcome certain distances practically instantaneously and surprise rivals.

The Supernova Whirlwind, for its part, is positioned as one of the highest caliber weapons in the game; So much so, that this automatic weapon bets on a great rate of fire that will keep enemies at bay even at long distances, something like a technological gatling that even allows some agility of movements while we open fire. Let’s jump to the Executor, one of the weapons with the most firepower in short distances that will unleash chaos in front of those we shoot at point-blank range; the ideal weapon to break through large waves of enemies.