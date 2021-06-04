Ratchet & Clank A Dimension Apart: PlayStation Looks Back At The Evolution Of The Saga

Ratchet & Clank: A new trailer for Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart reviews the history of the saga, from its debut on PS2 to that of PS5, expected on June 11. Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart is the protagonist of a new trailer. PlayStation reviews the evolution of the saga from its birth until the delivery of PS5, expected for next June 11. Four generations of the Japanese brand have seen the adventures of this inseparable duo, which you can see at the top of this news.

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Pre-Download Now Available

If you have reserved the game through the PS Store, you should know that the pre-download is already available on PS5. In this way you can prepare the game files to start playing from the moment it is unlocked. The download has a weight of 42.18 GB, not including the first day update.

Are you a trophy hunter? You should know that the complete list has already been published on the network. It will have a total of 47 trophies: one platinum, 3 gold, 7 silver and 36 bronze. From purchasing all the weapons to completing specific challenges, the list will extend your gaming experience (if you wish). Click here to delve into it, although you will run the risk of revealing surprises that await once you play it.

In the hands of its developers we could see a title that aimed “to be a true next gen game”. You can read the full text and our video impressions through this link.

It will take advantage of the capabilities of the next-generation PlayStation console, starting from the controller itself. Insomniac Games has shared on numerous occasions how the experience will carry over to the DualSense. “The fidelity of haptic feedback allows us to give many elements a unique feel and to integrate amazing effects in a variety of ways, from explosions to steps without ending up tiring by repetition,” they said.