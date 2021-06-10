Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart Dazzles in Its Launch Trailer

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart reviews what we can expect from the adventure in its launch trailer. It will arrive exclusively on PS5 on June 11.Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart publishes its launch trailer. Insomniac Games’ new work will hit the market on June 11 exclusively for PS5. The video, which you can see at the top of this news, reviews some of the moments that Ratchet, Clank and Rivet will experience throughout their adventure.

Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Our Verdict

On June 8, we published our final impressions with A Dimension Apart, a title that highlights the exclusive catalog of the PlayStation console. In fact, we stressed that “it has come to become the great PS5 exclusive”, yes, “with permission from Demon’s Souls.” In this house he achieved a rating of 9 out of 10.

“Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart does not come to revolutionize the series nor does it intend to. Simply, and it is not little, it seeks to push the formula to new heights of quality. And that is more than achieved ”, we said. The keys to the saga, on its site: “Action in abundance with a great variety of weapons and enemies, which in turn is well balanced with doses of platforms, exploration and some puzzles.”

Among the outstanding elements is the rhythm, “without rest.” “The virtues of the title, to which add a great final stretch or certain extra challenges that complement well the game as a whole.” In addition, the title conveys being “designed by and for PS5”, where the DualSense is the protagonist with a “very good use” of its capabilities, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Although not everything is positive. The bosses, for example, “are repeated excessively”, and the control points “make things much easier for a game that is not already very complicated.” You can read the full analysis through this link.