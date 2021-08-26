Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Could Have Been Done on PS3, Says Dev

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Jon Burton, founder of Traveller’s Tales, a developer known for the games in the LEGO series, said this week that Insomniac “deceived players.” According to him, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart could be developed and run on PlayStation 3.

Burton released a video on his “Coding Secrets” channel arguing that the game’s portal mechanics would not depend on the PlayStation 5’s SSD to function. Also, the developer said that Rift Apart was presented in a different way than it actually worked.

“Obviously it would be very difficult to put an entire scenario like the Ship or the Shop (in dimensional leaps). But you can see that Pocket Dimensions have more basic graphics and use the same generic objects”.

Burton said the dimensional jumps work more like cutscenes, as there is no choice, they are often scripted and the interaction (gameplay) with them “is quite limited.” would have great action sequences.

Using other hardware

Burton said that the technique used by Insomniac could also be achieved by simpler hardware. He exemplified using the example of LEGO Star Wars 3, which has transitions and you can see different scenarios running at the same time.

“This was running on a PS3 for two generations. Anyway, this is a quick look at the secret code that could allow Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart to run on pretty much any console of the last decade, not just the PS5,” he argued.

In the video comments, however, Jon Burton pointed out that Insomniac’s game is “great”. “The SSD is fully used, allowing for an amazing looking game with unbelievable graphics. The only thing I reject is marketing saying that gameplay is only possible on PS5 with an SSD. This is clearly not true,” he finished.