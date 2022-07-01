Ratatouille: The 10 funniest mailbox reviews

The recently released animated film “The Bright Year” has received acclaim for its stunning visuals, but is also being criticized for its mediocre plot. It does not quite correspond to the more famous films of the animation studio, especially such beloved classics as “Ratatouille”.

Despite the fact that it was released fifteen years ago, the critically acclaimed film is still holding up incredibly well, largely due to its complex artistic style and soulful narration. That’s why it’s no surprise that he’s still getting feedback from fans on Letterboxd— a social platform for movie lovers — some of which can be incredibly funny.

Anyone can cook

Throughout the film, Remy is motivated several times by the words of his culinary idol: “Everyone can cook.” Linguini is a human character who makes this possible for the rat, since, like Remy, he has to convince everyone else in the restaurant that he is capable of being more than just a garbage man.

The film’s catchphrase also inspired Ciara, who quotes Auguste Gusteau’s words before drawing a comic image when they put their “third ready-made macaroni and cheese lunch of the day in the microwave” and think, “Damn it, brother… damn right person.”

The perfect man

It is impossible not to love Remy, because, despite his shortcomings, deep down he is a good character and just wants to fulfill his dream of becoming a chef. His crazy journey to get there is impressive, especially the way he doesn’t give up in the face of doubts from others like his own family and friends.

This is what impressed Kirst so much that she wrote a review in which she draws attention to all the “ladies” whom she encourages to “spend” $15″on the perfect man.” The criteria clearly favor Remy: “$300 — works, $200 — smart, $400 — smells nice, $70 — work, $10 — gray fur, $ 5 — the best cook in all of France, $500 — height above 6 feet. ”

Why a gun

In one of the most intense scenes of the film, the moment of communication between Remy and Emile in the old woman’s house is interrupted when she sees them. This immediately prompts her to reach for a shotgun, and chaos ensues as she shoots into different parts of her house, trying to kill two.

Her method confuses Sarah, who wonders “who the hell is killing rats with a gun.” Even after the colony falls from the ceiling and escapes through the sewer, the homeowner runs after them with a gun and a gas mask. It’s a comic sequence that doesn’t make much sense in retrospect.

The most evil rat

When Remy and Linguini discover that the little chef can control his actions with his hair, they spend the evening practicing the newfound skill. This becomes Remy’s ticket to the culinary world, as Linguini repeats his movements to create delicious dishes.

User Hunter Strawberry understands something funny because of this, begging others to “imagine how angry the rat that controls Gordon Ramsay must be all the time.” The TV presenter is known for his relentless and cruel personality in the kitchen, which, hopefully, is not because of an angry rat.

Something to think about

A huge part of what turns Remy into a food lover is his obsession with the old lady’s TV. The mouth-watering dishes that Remy sees on the screen inspire him to cook these delicious dishes too.

“There is reason to think,” according to Lauren’s review, that Remy “would have become an elite rat football player, not an amazing rat chef, if an elderly lady had watched sports channels, not a culinary channel.” If that were the case, it would be a completely different film, moreover, difficult, given that football players usually do not wear high hats.

I take off my hat

The final test of Remy and Linguini’s friendship takes place on the night when the gastronomic critic Anton Ego arrives. Remy bursts through the door and stands in front of everyone in the kitchen, and Linguini, fortunately, comes to his rescue.