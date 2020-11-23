Raspberry Pi’s Rival, Tinkerboard 2 and 2S Revealed

The Tinkerboard series, which Asus previously produced to compete with the Raspberry Pi, is getting a new chance to come of age with the Tinkerboard 2 and 2S. Cards went on sale.

Asus Tinkerboard SBC series is getting a new version, according to a press release on Clubic. The new boards, called Tinkerboard 2 and Tinkerboard 2S, will perform much closer to the Raspberry Pi.

There is no official statement from Asus for now. Still, Clubic has revealed a lot of information about these cards. One of the most striking points among them is that they are 1.5 times stronger than the previous generation.

Tinkerboard 2 and 2S features

Rockchip RK3399 chipset and ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU were used on both cards. The memory options offered are in two different forms as 2 GB and 4 GB. Both memories support dual-channel LPDDR4 and the chip configurations are the same for the cards. The eight-core system includes dual Arm Cortex A72 2 GHz cores and four Arm Cortex A53 1.5 GHz cores.

The Tinkerboard 2S comes with 16 GB of flash storage on itself. This indicates that it is faster than standard microSD cards. Power from micro USB in the previous generation is now provided from 12V – 19V DC input.

The board has both USB 3 Type-C and Type-A interfaces and a full-size HDMI output. This output also offers 4K60 support. In addition, DisplayPort 1.2 output support is provided over USB C.

Tough competitor to Raspberry Pi

Tinkerboard offers wired connection support with its gigabit ethernet port. For wireless connection, the device has 802.11ac support. It is also possible to add Bluetooth or other peripherals to the system with the 40 thousand GPIO headers on the cards. Although the GPIO title is similar to the version on the Raspberry Pi, it may be necessary to wait for future news on compatibility.



