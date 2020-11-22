Raspberry Pi rival Asus Tinkerboard 2 and 2S introduced

Asus, which entered the mini computer market a few years ago, introduced the Tinkerboard series. The press release published by Clubic includes the features of the Asus Tinkerboard 2 and 2S models.

Asus Tinkerboard 2 and 2S features

In the published press release, it is stated that the new models are about 1.5 times faster than the first Tinkerboard series. Tinkerboard 2 and 2S models with Rockchip RK3399 processor and ARM Mali-T860 MP4 graphic interface draw attention with 12-19V DC power input instead of USB.

The models with 2 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A72 and 4 1.5 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 cores have 40 GPIO pins. In addition, both models will be released with 2 different RAM options, 2GB and 4GB. Unlike the base model, the Tinkerboard 2S model has 16 GB eMMC storage. Both models have 3 USB 3.2 Type-A and 1 USB 3.2 Type-C outputs.

Devices with 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 Type-C and 1 22 pin MIPI DSI image transfer port can provide 4K / 60 Hz image transmission. Apart from Debian 9 based TinkerOS, systems such as Kodi can also be installed as an operating system.



