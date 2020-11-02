Raspberry Pi 400: a compact keyboard

Raspberry Pi 400 emerges as a new example of computers that are similar to other computers of the Commodore 64s and 80s, where everything is placed inside the keyboard. According to The Verge website, Raspberry Pi 4 and 4 GB of RAM are placed in a keyboard-shaped body.

This system is sold under the name of Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit and aims to provide the best possible experience. The system is ready to use as soon as you take it out of the box, simply connect it to a TV or screen. The computer set includes Pi 400 computer, USB mouse, USB-C power supply, an SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed, micro HDMI to HDMI cable and the Raspberry Pi’s getting started guide.

Initially we see that the Raspberry Pi 400 supports English, French, Italian, German and Spanish keyboard layouts. There are also versions of the getting started guide translated in these languages. In the future, languages ​​that the official Raspberry Pi keyboard is supported will also have Pi 400 support.

The Raspberry Pi 400 Complete Computer Kit set was sold abroad with a price tag of $ 100. Those who only want the computer have to pay 70 dollars. The keyboard is extremely compact and resembles a laptop keyboard more than a desktop keyboard. There is no numeric keypad, and its thickness is about the same as that of an average laptop. The Raspberry Pi 400 seems to be one of the ideal choices, especially for parents who are considering buying a computer for their child without straining their budget.



