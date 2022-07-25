Rashid Wallace no longer takes up work: The NBA World Reacts – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

VCG / Getty Images

Rashid Wallace was originally going to join Darwin Ham’s coaching staff in Los Angeles. This is no longer the case.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace decided not to join Ham in Los Angeles.

Wallace and Ham have been teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers. They spent two years together in Detroit in the early 2000s.

They even won a championship together in the 2003-04 season when the Pistons beat the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

NBA fans were a little puzzled as to why Wallace changed his mind so quickly.

Wallace spent 18 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2012. During his career, he averaged 14 points and almost seven rebounds per game.

Let’s see if he decides to join the coaching staff of another team before the 2022/23 season.