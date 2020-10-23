Rashel Díaz will find out the gender of her niece’s baby

Rashel Díaz is a full and happy woman, both at work and at personal level. The Cuban was fired from Telemundo and therefore from Un Nuevo Día, but this has not stopped her from continuing with her work and personal projects. On the contrary, her dismissal seems to have favored her because she now enjoys her family more and has more time to focus on her business endeavors.

But what makes her happy the most are family experiences, which she shares with all her followers. Through Instagram, her fans know that Rashel Dias will be changing diapers very soon. Her brother David broke the news to them a few months ago that she and her wife are expecting a baby. And it seems that soon they will know the sex of the new member of the family.

“In a little while we will know the sex of the baby, my aunt’s intuition tells me that it will be a girl,” said Rashel Díaz, who seems to be clear that the new baby will be a girl.

She shared the news with the following video and expressed her happiness with the following words:

“At last I can tell you this great news 🙏 On my husband’s birthday, 3 months ago, my brother @ despi17 and my sister-in-law @ aryespi17 came to us with a beautiful surprise that none of the family expected !! I couldn’t share it with you until this time passed but gentlemen, WE WILL BE UNCLE! 😍. Just by seeing our reactions you will realize how happy and surprised we were with the news❤️. In a little while we will know the sex of the baby, my aunt’s intuition tells me that it will be a baby 😃 !! My beautiful brother, I know that you will be an excellent father because you were my right hand in the growth of Juan Daniel, always by my side, and holding my hand !!!!! I love you! Cuñi I know we look forward to this moment but God is faithful and here is his great blessing I love you very much.

