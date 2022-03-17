Rare Super Mario 64 Guide Is Made Available For Free

Super Mario 64: Much of video game history is unfortunately lost. Until the beginning of the 2000s, when the internet gained traction, the great information about the games released, interviews and journalistic scoops were made by weekly or monthly magazines. Detailed explanatory guides that helped players complete a game were sold in stalls or bookstores. Being a paper publication, much information has been lost over time or is in the hands of collectors who ask for hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a copy.

Recently, a copy of a famous Super Mario 64 guide, released in 1996 for Nintendo 64, was distributed free of charge to everyone. Twitter user @ComfortFoodVG published a post announcing that he had fully scanned the Super Mario 64 Complete Clear Guide Book and made all 152 pages available in high quality on archive.org, a free online library where users can post movies, books, software, music, websites and many other files.

Released exclusively in Japan in the same year that the game hit the market, the book is more than just a guide, being considered a relic. The most impressive thing, in addition to several comments from the developers, is that its illustrations are 3D dioramas of the maps with every detail, enemy and secret passage that you can find playing the game.

Right on the first pages the player can see all the actions Mario can do and which buttons are needed to perform them, which are the enemies and a brief description about them, places with hidden chests. In the latter, there are tips on short-haul paths and recommendations for actions to be taken.

As you can see above, the content is entirely in Japanese, making it more interesting for non-Japanese speakers for its incredibly beautiful arts than for the texts. Still, it is possible to find some parts translated into English, such as an interview with director and producer Shigeru Miyamoto that can be checked by clicking here.