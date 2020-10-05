Rare speaks out on toxic behaviors in the community

Some streamers of the video game have decided to stop making them, as they consider that the developer has not done enough.

Navigating the wild oceans of Sea of ​​Thieves means meeting other pirates, collaborating with your crew, and tackling any problems that arise during the journey. However, the bad behavior of some users has caused problems since the launch of the video game, which took place in March 2018. Tired by the alleged inaction of Rare, some streamers like SayHeyRocco, Carrillo, Jason Sulli and GullibleGambit have already announced that they get off the boat. Meanwhile, Rare has published an official statement in which they respond to the toxic behaviors that some of the players report and that specifically target the LGBTQ + community.

“We have already implemented changes within our Partnet Program to ensure that our creative community maintains a positive and welcoming tone. We will work closely with our partners to ensure that this continues, ”they comment in the statement. “We are committed to supporting our LGBTQ + partners, streamers and creators (diversity only enriches our life as pirates in community and makes Sea of ​​Thieves a much more interesting world to explore and enjoy).

Commitment to diversity

The British study emphasizes that in their Code of Conduct they already indicate that Sea of ​​Thieves is a video game created for all types of profiles, regardless of age, gender, race, sexuality, nationality or disability. “Prejudices of any kind are absolutely unacceptable. We will continue to support and promote our community of LGBTQ + creators with our activities in the community, in-game, and through the events we run with our partners.

Beyond the statement, Rare has not announced more specific measures.

Sea of ​​Thieves, which has been updated over the years with new content, will receive an improved version on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. At the same time, the studio is already working on its next project, the Everwild adventure.



