Rare result in US elections: Dead candidate wins. A candidate who succumbed to the corona virus in the US state of North Dakota won the state parliament election.

In the USA, which has become the epicenter of the Corona virus and has the highest number of cases and deaths, it has also signed many extraordinary events in epidemic elections.

55-year-old David Andahl, who was a candidate from the Republican Party in the state parliament elections in North Dakota, died on October 5 due to the corona virus.

But while the record for postal voting and participation in early elections was set this year due to the epidemic, Andahl and Bismarck’s Dave Nehring won the race with 35 percent and 41 percent, respectively, against their Democratic opponents. Thus, a candidate who was not alive won the election.

AN EMPTY STAFF WILL BE CREATED

Speaking to the US press, Andahl’s mother, Pat Andahl said, “There was so much that he was passionate about. “He wanted to enter the Assembly and be a part of it and help.”

State Attorney Wayne Stenehjem, on the other hand, stated that the votes given to Andahl should still be counted and an empty cadre will be created.



