Rare insight: Anne-Marie Eilfeld cuddles with baby

Isn’t that cute? Annemarie Eilfeld (32 years old) gave birth to a healthy baby boy on August 29, shortly before noon. With her partner Tim Sandt, the former participant of the “Summer House of Stars” is soaring in childhood happiness. These two are happy to share their happiness with their young son Elian with the whole world. Now the proud mom shares golden memories of hugging moments with her offspring!

On Instagram, the former DSDS member shared two posts with her Elian in her story on Saturday. “Sunny Saturday, my beauties,” she said with a few warm words to her fans, kissing her baby. In the evening, Annemarie posted another entry. Then you saw Elian’s hand on his mother’s cleavage, who smiled with happiness and wished her fans good night.

It seems that a 32-year-old woman manages not to limit her life, despite having a child. On the same day, she shared a photo of her freshly painted eyelashes on her channel, rejoicing that her family visited her, with whom she wanted to eat ice cream, take a walk and spend a “Bavarian” evening in the evening. She also went on a pumpkin hunt.