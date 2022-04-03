Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules went on her first date after breaking up with James Kennedy: “Scary, but invigorating”

She’s ready to move on! Almost four months after Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy broke off their engagement, she plunged back into a relationship.

“I went out for a drink with Peter [Madrigal] last night and it was just a fun time,” Leviss, 27, told fellow “Vanderpump Rules” co—star Katie Maloney during an appearance on Friday, April 1, in her “You’re Gonna Love.” Podcast I”. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to just get back into the dating world because I haven’t had an official date since the breakup. So when he asked me to have a drink with him, I thought: “Okay, of course.”

The California native added: “Let’s not get carried away. It was one friendly date, but no one else asked me out. So, this is literally the first person who asked me out, and I said: “Why not?” is a good practice after 5 years. …It’s scary, but it’s also invigorating.”

Leviss and the 30-year-old English native began dating in 2016 before getting engaged in May 2021. The couple announced their breakup in December of the following year during the filming of the reunion of season 9 of “Vanderpump Rules”.

“After these 5 wonderful years that we spent together, we decided that we have two different goals and decided to cancel the engagement,” Leviss wrote on Instagram at the time. “We love each other very much, but we are no longer in love. We only want the best for each other, so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending love.”

Less than three months after their breakup, the model left with her girlfriend Ellie Luber. Leviss, for her part, focused on her healing before returning to dating.

The reality TV star, who joined the Bravo series in 2016 when her relationship with Kennedy began, told 35-year-old Maloney that her ex-fiance had a new love.

“I condemn you if you have a girlfriend after your engagement has been terminated. Literally how many months? Like one month? Four weeks after the engagement was called off, James has a new girlfriend,” Leviss told the Utah native, who filed for divorce from Tom Schwartz last month during Friday’s episode. “This is not news to anyone, but I condemn you if you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended within a month. It’s fast. However, this is normal.”

She continued, “I don’t judge too harshly because I was the one who ended everything, and we all deal with breakups differently. But it seems to me that being single is not so bad. It’s a great time to rediscover who you are, heal from past traumas, and understand what you really like.”