Rappi will have up to 70% discount on Black Friday

In a warming climate for Black Friday, Rappi encouraged and unified several discounts within its various business verticals within the superapp. Restaurants, travel companies and supermarkets have already started their special offers for the event.

Several restaurants already offer 50% discount until next Sunday (29), but the company promises even greater surprises on Friday (27), the official day of Black Friday, with offers starting at 70%. Rappi’s partners will be identified with a unique banner on the app’s home, and their products with special values ​​will be duly indicated with their promotional values.

In addition to them, there will also be promotions of up to 60% off in drinks, markets and pharmacies at Rappi. Along with promotions in the travel section, with discounts and cashback on purchases of airline tickets, buses, hotel reservations and other services available in the section.

Finally, RappiMall will also offer special conditions for users. According to Rappi, discounts will vary between 10% and 60% in more than 50 stores. Purchases made with Visa credit cards will also receive a 20% discount on orders from R $ 200.

The partner stores and long-awaited offers were not revealed by the company. So stay tuned for the Black Friday offers covered by TecMundo on our official website.



