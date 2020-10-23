Rapper Travis Scott becomes PlayStation creative partner

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Today (22), PlayStation announced through its Twitter and PlayStation account. Blog that Travis Scott, rapper and brand owner Cactus Jack, is joining the team as a strategic creative partner. The novelty even won a very cool video that was created by the musician and features several people who worked on the PS5 project. Check it out below:

“I’m really looking forward to showing you all that Cactus Jack has worked with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly, I’m excited to see how console fans will react, and I can’t wait to enjoy some games with everyone soon! “said the singer, who apparently is also a big fan of the Japanese giant’s consoles.

So, what did you think of this partnership? Tell us in the comments section!

See Also
Can Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reunite Soon?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here