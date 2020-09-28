Rapper Travis Scott already has a PS5 DualSense

The well-known American singer publishes a photograph on his Instagram account where he hints that he already has a PlayStation 5 at home.

The American rapper Jacques Berman Webster II, known in the music industry as Travis Scott, shared a photograph on his personal Instagram account last Friday night where he shows a PS5 controller, a DualSense, and assured that it would be playing all night

With more than 3.4 million “likes”, the artist, who has more than 33.3 million followers on said social network, has been one of those chosen by Sony to promote his new home console in advance, PlayStation 5, which will hit stores around the world this November. As a marketing exercise, photography has served as a showcase for several million people, so it is to be expected that in the coming days or weeks we will begin to see more images and videos of well-known personalities who already have their own PS5 at home. “I’ll be playing until dawn,” he said. Last April, Scott held a massive concert at Fortnite, a successful move by Epic Games.

Microsoft is already shipping Xbox Series X units to the media

In the absence of knowing if Sony will also send PS5 consoles to the professional media before launch, Microsoft has already confirmed to numerous portals specialized in technology and video games that they will offer the opportunity to test Xbox Series X; Your coverage will appear to consist of video prints showing everything about the machine, including the menu, interface, and content run animations.

The new generation of consoles is just around the corner, with PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition scheduled for next November 19 in Europe, Spain included (November 12 in North America and Japan) at a price of 499 euros and 399 euros respectively . Its only difference is that the second dispenses with the disc player.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, meanwhile, will be released worldwide on November 10 at a price of 499 euros and 299 euros, respectively. You can know the differences between the two in this article. Also, in this article we put the launching game catalogs of the respective options face to face.



