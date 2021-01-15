Rapper Plies removes his iconic gold permanent grillz

Florida hip-hop icon, Plies has a very striking look. With permanent gold grillz being part of his style since he appeared on the rap scene, the rapper decided to abandon them after more than a decade and a half of use.

On social media, Plies showed fans that he even bought a mini plastic coffin to bury his gold grillz in a symbolic ceremony. “I just removed and buried my gold teeth. I never thought in a million years that this day would come !!! I wanted elevation, so I stepped on faith. I ate some tasty #### bu with those teeth. I heard that women love men with beautiful smiles, ”said Plies as he ditched the grillz.

The artist also said that his mother wept with emotion when she saw his new smile. Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plies (@plies)