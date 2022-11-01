Rapper Magos Takeoff Died At 28 After Being Shot In A Bowling Alley

The hip-hop world has lost another bright star. Takeoff, best known as the third of rap trio Migos, has passed away. It is reported that the performer died on Tuesday morning after he was shot in a bowling alley. The young man was accompanied in the institution by his uncle and a colleague in the group Quavo. At the time of death, the star was only 28 years old.

Takeoff’s death was confirmed to Variety by the Houston Police Department, which reported that the rapper, whose real name is Kirsnik Hari Ball, was playing dice with Quavo around 2:30 a.m. After all, the shooting occurred at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston and, according to HPD, when one person received gunshot wounds to the head and neck, a crowd of 40 to 50 people was present. Ball was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is reported that Quavo, whose name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, was not injured in this situation. However, according to the newspaper, two more people received gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

As TMZ mentioned, Takeoff posted a bowling selfie earlier in the evening. Meanwhile, his uncle shared a video of him hanging out with music producer Jas Prince. Last night, the CEO of Young Empire Music Group was apparently celebrating his birthday.

Kirshnik Khari Ball was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia on June 18, 1994 and grew up there along with his aforementioned uncle and his cousin, once removed, and another Offset bandmate. Having shown a knack for creating beats at a young age, Ball eventually joined his family members when they formed Migos in 2008. Although the artists released their first mixtape in 2011, they did not achieve massive success until they released their hit “Versace”. ” in 2013.

We here at CinemaBlend express our condolences to Takeoff’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

