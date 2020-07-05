Rapper Kanye West announces he will run for president

Rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday, July 4, his candidacy for the United States presidency for the November elections.

“We need to materialize the promise of the United States by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I’m running for president of the United States! #2020VISION ”, tweeted the artist on the day of the celebration of Independence Day.

He gave no further details about his campaign, four months from the November elections. The announcement comes days after West released a new song, “Wash Us In the Blood,” along with a video showing images of the recent racial protests.

The most notorious answer was that of the American businessman Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX: “He has my full support”, he wrote on Twitter.

It is not the first time that West, 43, has speculated on his entry into politics. Highest-paid artist of the year according to Forbes magazine, he has been a strong supporter of Trump’s politics and figure. Visiting the White House in 2018, he wore a red cap with the slogan “Make America Great Again” and called the hero president.



