Rapper DaBaby apologizes for homophobic statements

DaBaby has apologized for the homophobic statements he made during a concert last week after several festivals took him off their bills. The American rapper partially apologized on Twitter last week.

During a show at a festival in Miami, 29-year-old DaBaby asked everyone in attendance to turn on their cell phones except gays “having sex in parking garages” or those who are HIV-positive. He also claimed that people with HIV “die within two or three weeks”. The rapper previously said he thought the fuss was exaggerated, but then acknowledged that what he said was “insensitive”.

Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾 But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) July 27, 2021

According to the rapper, people on social media quickly let you know what they think and you don’t get enough time to “grow and learn from your mistakes”, he writes on Instagram on Monday. He finds it difficult that people he knows also responded online but is happy that he also received other messages. “I appreciate the people who have kindly shared their wisdom, knowledge, and resources with me. That was what I needed and it came in.”

The rapper apologizes to the LGBTI community for his “painful statements” and “uninformed comments” about HIV and AIDS. “I know it’s important to read up on this.”

DaBaby was removed from the line-up of the American festival Lollapalooza after his statements. Celebrities such as Elton John, Dua Lipa, and Madonna also disapproved of his comments.