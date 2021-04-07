Rapoo ends partnership with Multilaser

The Chinese manufacturer Rapoo entered into a partnership with Multilaser for the commercialization of products in Brazil. One of the leading brands in the accessories segment in Europe, it arrives in the country with a line of high performance peripherals.

Operating in the national territory since January 2021, Rapoo imported more than 500 thousand products aimed at the home office – including mice, keyboards, headsets and webcams. Among the differentials, the brand offers a 5-year warranty for all items.

One of the available items is the 8050T keyboard and mouse combo. With both accessories featuring connection options via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz nano receiver, the package features a 1,300 DPI mouse and a keyboard with ABNT2 configurations.

Solution for home office meetings, the H100 Headset is another product that has reached the Brazilian market. Featuring a light and comfortable design, the accessory offers stereo audio, volume control and microphone with ambient noise reduction.

Another important item for conferences, the C260 webcam records images in Full HD 1080p quality and has an integrated microphone. Furthermore, the peripheral has a plug and play function that makes it easy to use on different computers and notebooks.

Founded in 2002, Chinese Rapoo is considered one of the three largest peripheral manufacturers in the world. With a wide global presence, the brand is a leader in the computer accessories segment in Germany.