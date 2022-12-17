Raphael Varane Trains Before The World Cup Final Match Against Argentina

Raphael Varane has returned to training in France after contracting a virus that cast doubt on his participation in the World Cup finals.

🚨 JUST IN: Raphaël Varane has joined back up with the squad this lunchtime after spending Friday in his room & is expected to train tonight as normal. @lequipe 🇫🇷 — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) December 17, 2022

Varan spent Friday in his hotel room so as not to spread the virus that passed through the French team.

On the eve of the final, up to five French players suffered flu-like symptoms, and Varane had to be isolated last.

Nevertheless, the United central defender is in good shape and is ready to train today in preparation for the final against Argentina.

This will be a huge relief for Didier Deschamps, as the Monitor Lizard is the most important cog in his defensive wheel.

It will also be good news for Eric ten Hag, as Varane is no less important to the United cause.

Varane struck up an amazing relationship with Argentinian Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford, and tomorrow the pair will fight face to face in the final of the show.

Varane has not played for United since he was injured at Stamford Bridge in October, but remembers his best performances, performing well in the playoffs for the French.

The stylish central defender hopes to increase his incredible trophy by winning a second World Cup winner’s medal in Qatar. He will go down in history as the only player in history to win four Champions League titles and two World Championships.

Whatever the outcome of the final, United are guaranteed to return one winner of the 2022 World Cup to Old Trafford.

Both Varane and Martinez are expected to be available for Ten Haga again in the New Year, when United launch an offensive against the top four in the Premier League.