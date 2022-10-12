Raphael Varane trains away from the Manchester United first team

Ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League match against Omonia and this weekend’s Premier League match against Newcastle United, the senior Manchester United player has been training alone.

Eric ten Hag has already seen a lot of big players drop out of the game this season due to injuries.

Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Donnie van de Beek were the most notable members of the team who did not participate in the actions of the main team for several games.

Simon Peach from Pennsylvania reported that one of the most key players in the starting lineup today is isolated from the rest of the main team training in Carrington.

United will host Neil Lennon’s Greek Cypriot team Omonia at Old Trafford tomorrow evening at 20:00 Moscow time.

However, Raphael Varane is not expected to take part in the European clash.

Varane was substituted before half-time during the Manchester derby ten days ago, but was introduced towards the end of United’s subsequent win over Everton on Sunday.

He is currently suffering from a sprained ankle.

Varane has already missed 104 days (19 matches) of his short career at United due to injury or illness.

The Frenchman started the season in great shape as he struck up a great partnership with newcomer Lisandro Martinez.

Before the defeat against City, Varane and Martinez conceded only two goals in a pair in all competitions (five matches).

Physical data, experience and the ability to read Varan’s game have become an integral part of Ten Haga’s desired style of play, as well as a fairly young defender.

Despite the fact that Varane is training alone today, Ten Hag hopes that he will have enough respite to regain sufficient physical fitness and well-being, and he will be featured in the squad again on Sunday against the in-form Newcastle.

Newcastle are likely to be encouraged after defeating Brentford 5-1 on Saturday — the possible absence of Varane in the match will only strengthen their confidence.