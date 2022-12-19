Raphael Varane Could Be Back in Action For The Match With Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United have received a boost ahead of the resumption of their domestic campaign as news of Raphael Varane’s injury brings positive news after the defender was sent off during France’s penalty shootout defeat by Argentina at the FIFA World Cup.

The former Real Madrid centre-half has played in six of France’s seven matches at the tournament, despite having just made the trip to Qatar after being injured in the Red Devils’ match with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 22.

Due to an ankle injury in that match, Varane missed all of United’s subsequent games on the eve of the World Cup.

He also fell ill during his stay in Qatar when the virus spread through the French camp and told The Athletic after the match that he was “not feeling well.”

Varane’s luck didn’t seem to show any signs of improvement on the injury front when he lost in extra time in the World Cup final, shortly before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick and took the game to penalties with the score 3-3.

But, according to the Manchester Evening News, the injury is not as serious as first feared, and the Monitor Lizard may soon return to service.

Varane — along with clubmate Lisandro Martinez — had already been scheduled for a week after training camp, which effectively ruled him out of United’s game in the League Cup against Burnley.

It would be extremely unlikely that any of the players would be ready to play the first team in the home game against Nottingham Forest on December 27.

However, there is a good chance that Varane will return in time for United’s trip to Molineux, where they will play Wolverhampton Wanderers on New Year’s Eve.

This will be a huge relief for the fans, who will undoubtedly be concerned about Varan’s active participation in the tournament, especially given his concerns about physical fitness.

He forged a fantastic partnership with the summer player and World Cup winner Martinez, who became the basis of the Eric ten Hag system.

Now there is hope that as soon as Varan returns to form, he will support her throughout the promising to be grueling schedule.