‘Rape and murder’ earthquake in the US Army

14 military officials were dismissed in the investigation following the killing of a soldier at the Ford Hood base in Texas, affiliated with the US Army, after he reported that he was raped.

The US military, shaken by thousands of rape cases each year, has completed its investigation into the Fort Hood Base.

Making a statement on the outcome of the investigation launched into the murder of 20-year-old female soldier Vanessa Guillen, who reported her being raped to a military base in Texas state, Land Forces General Secretary Ryan McCharty stated that it was found that the superior administration had ‘gross negligence’ regarding sexual harassment.

Explaining that the culture and environment at the top was determined to be suitable for such events, McCharty pointed out that the commanders here tolerated the harassment was among the findings.

McCharty said this investigation revealed that the culture in the Land Forces had to be changed from the beginning.

Under the investigation, Secretary General McCharty announced the removal of 14 commanders, including base commander Major General Scott Efflandt, 3rd Cavalry Regiment Commander Colonel Ralph Overland and Regiment Senior Sergeant Major Bradley Knapp.

Major General Efflandt was suspended from duty in September, but he was allowed to stay in Fort Hood until the end of the investigation.

Fort Hood has also been shaken by suicide and death recently.

Since 2016, it was announced that 150 soldiers died in a row, 70 suicides and 7 murders.



